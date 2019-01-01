Shun Shifu Kim Byrd

Shun Shifu Kim Byrd, 4th degree Shòu Shù black belt, and a student of Shòu Shù since 2000. Kim is a long standing yoga practitioner and teacher, with the highest level of certification available, e500 RYT, as recognized through, Yoga Alliance. As the head instructor of the Stockton studio she is responsible for safety and development of all students who come to learn. Blending her passion of Martial Arts and Yoga, in true Yin/Yang fashion, with focus on the mind, the body and the spirit.