Wise Warriors is martial arts for Seniors or those seeking low impact exercise with big benefits. We offer an exciting way to stay in shape. It's a great workout that exercises the entire body from head to toe, builds muscle without needing to lift weights, and improves coordination. Students will gain flexibility, improve range of
Our program strives to provide our students with the self-confidence and focus they need to make it in today's world. Moore's Martial Arts is a safe and positive environment, providing a fun activity-driven atmosphere where those with common interests can join together in physically rewarding and mentally challenging activities.
Shun Shifu Kim Byrd, 4th degree Shòu Shù black belt, and a student of Shòu Shù since 2000. Kim is a long standing yoga practitioner and teacher, with the highest level of certification available, e500 RYT, as recognized through, Yoga Alliance. As the head instructor of the Stockton studio she is responsible for safety and development of all students who come to learn. Blending her passion of Martial Arts and Yoga, in true Yin/Yang fashion, with focus on the mind, the body and the spirit.
Grand Master DaShifu Parkins – 8th degree Grand Master of Shòu Shù Kung Fu, with over 55 years of experience. Dedicated and the longest studying student of Shòu Shù. His longstanding history spans the introduction and early inception of Shòu Shù with founding fathers Ralph, Albert Sr, and Vern Moore. As a grand master, his goal is to produced the highest quality students, true to the values and principles of Shòu Shù.
Saturday, April 27 – 11:00am to 1:00pm A great time to reset with Chakra Balancing and Sound Immersion. Yogini Kim, along with Shaman, Javier Torres will lead through you through a cleansing journey using yoga, meditation and crystal singing bowls. Relax, restore and rejuvenate!!
Mark your calendar for Training Camp, Saturday May 18th! Camp is all day intensive course in Martial Arts training. Join us in Turlock at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, along with hundreds of our students from other schools to train and learn all the skills you will need for your next belt. There are many benefits